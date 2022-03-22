'Game Of Thrones' star Lena Headey to make directorial debut

Headey said: "Susi's Violet is a compulsive page turner that stayed with me long after I finished the book -- it's exciting that my first feature as a director will be such an intense female thriller. It's a wild ride to the finish with vast cinematic scope, centering around two very complex women who will completely unravel over the course of the film. I can't wait to get rolling."



Phil McKenzie, Goldfinch's Chief Operating Officer, added: "Goldfinch Entertainment exists to fuel incredible projects and creative leaps - and we're excited to be supporting the multi-talented Lena Headey's foray into feature directing with this irresistible and chilling female-fronted thriller."



"Gareth has deftly selected and adapted an impossible to put down book into a riveting exploration of a casual friendship that goes deeply awry - and we can't wait to see it come to life on screen."