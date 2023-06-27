Gangs of Wasseypur overrated? 11 years on, Anurag Kashyap says it isn't his best
On June 22, 2023, the iconic Indian film Gangs of Wasseypur turned 11, marking over a decade since its release
Subhash K Jha: As Gangs of Wasseypur turns 11, what are your thoughts?
Anurag Kashyap: My thoughts? I wish I knew what it would become. I would have made sure Viacom18 paid everyone and me.
SKJ: Would you say it is your signature film?
AK: No, I wouldn’t say that. I would call Ugly that film. Gangs Of Wasseypur is just my most successful film, which is also the bane of my life.
SKJ: Which is the film you are proud of?
AK: I am proud of Ugly, Raman Raghav, Gulaal, Mukkabaaz , Manmarziyaan and Kennedy. Black Friday will always be on top for me but that was made by a filmmaker still finding his voice that’s why I can never reach that honesty ever again. Gulaal also belongs there with Black Friday. Kennedy is more me, as I am now. So is Mukkabaaz and Manmarziyaan. My short films represent my fearless side. And Choked is also very dear to me.
SKJ: Any films that you wish you hadn’t made?
AK: There is a not a single film that I’ve made that I regret. I only regret people. They have taught me a lot so while I regret meeting them or associating with them, I am also grateful to have learnt from them.
SKJ: What about Bombay Velvet?
AK: It’s my ostracised baby. I keep her very close, protected and locked in a shelf in my heart. Budget is the root cause of it all. But the fact that I was blind to that and a lot of other things and others ambitions associated with it, puts the blame squarely on me.
SKJ: Who is the best actor you ever worked with?
AK: I have actually been blessed in the actors’ department. They all worked with me when they wanted to and gave me all they had. But actors that I can really count on are Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Radhika Apte, Amruta Subhash, Huma Qureshi , Saiyami Kher, Sobhita Dhulipala, Vineet Kumar without questioning. Rest will say yes or no depending on other things like role, script, perception, my success rate -- which is in a way zero -- their own ambitions, and other factors.
SKJ: Has any actor ever said no to your film?
AK: I ask any actor that I want to work with only once. If they’re reluctant, I move on.
SKJ: Alaya was fantastic in your film Almost Pyaar With DJ Mohabbat, not so good in other films?
AK: She is fantastic. She is made for greater things. That’s why I say I have been blessed that all actors who give their best to me. I can’t pick one over the other.
SKJ: What are you working on next?
AK: I am just writing a lot. Entirely depends on what takes off next in the current circumstances. There is a lot of uncertainty in the film industry. I have many film scripts and also a couple of series. At the moment, I’m just travelling with Kennedy and writing.
SKJ: When is Kennedy releasing in India?
AK: Not decided yet but this year for sure.
SKJ: Cannes loved Kennedy?
AK: India will love it more.