Gangs of Wasseypur overrated? 11 years on, Anurag Kashyap says it isn't his best

Subhash K Jha: As Gangs of Wasseypur turns 11, what are your thoughts?

Anurag Kashyap: My thoughts? I wish I knew what it would become. I would have made sure Viacom18 paid everyone and me.

SKJ: Would you say it is your signature film?

AK: No, I wouldn’t say that. I would call Ugly that film. Gangs Of Wasseypur is just my most successful film, which is also the bane of my life.