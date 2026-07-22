‘Godzilla vs. Kong’ actress Kaylee Hottle dies in car accident aged 18
Born in Atlanta, Georgia, Hottle came from a multi-generational deaf family and used her platform to spotlight the deaf community
Hollywood is mourning the heartbreaking loss of Kaylee Hottle, the young actress who won hearts worldwide with her poignant portrayal of Jia in Godzilla vs. Kong and Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire. Hottle died at the age of 18 following a car accident in Maryland.
Her father, Joshua Hottle, shared the devastating news during a Facebook livestream in American Sign Language, revealing that he was travelling from Texas to collect her body. The family has requested privacy as they grieve the sudden loss.
The Texas School for the Deaf, where Hottle was a senior, also confirmed her death, describing it as a “heartbreaking” loss and extending condolences to her family, friends and classmates.
Born in Atlanta, Georgia, Hottle came from a multi-generational deaf family and used her platform to spotlight the deaf community. Fluent in American Sign Language (ASL), she brought rare representation to the big screen by communicating with Kong through sign language in the Godzilla franchise.
Hottle first stepped into the spotlight through commercials supporting accessibility and deaf culture, including campaigns for video interpreting service Convo. Her breakthrough came when casting teams searched for a deaf actor to play Jia in Godzilla vs. Kong and discovered her talent.
As Jia, a deaf orphan who forms a deep bond with Kong, Hottle delivered a memorable performance that resonated with audiences around the world. She reprised the role in the 2024 sequel Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire, leaving behind a legacy of representation and inclusion at a remarkably young age.
Her passing has sparked an outpouring of grief from fans and the entertainment community, who remember her as a trailblazing young performer whose voice transcended words.
With IANS inputs