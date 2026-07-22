‘Godzilla vs. Kong’ actress Kaylee Hottle dies in car accident aged 18

Hollywood is mourning the heartbreaking loss of Kaylee Hottle, the young actress who won hearts worldwide with her poignant portrayal of Jia in Godzilla vs. Kong and Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire. Hottle died at the age of 18 following a car accident in Maryland.

Her father, Joshua Hottle, shared the devastating news during a Facebook livestream in American Sign Language, revealing that he was travelling from Texas to collect her body. The family has requested privacy as they grieve the sudden loss.

The Texas School for the Deaf, where Hottle was a senior, also confirmed her death, describing it as a “heartbreaking” loss and extending condolences to her family, friends and classmates.