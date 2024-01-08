Golden Globes 2024: Nolan wins best director, Cillian Murphy romps home with best actor for 'Oppenheimer'
The Christopher Nolan directorial ‘Oppenheimer’ won its 4th award at the Golden Globes as it bagged the trophy for Best Picture - Drama
The Christopher Nolan directorial ‘Oppenheimer’ won its 4th award at the Golden Globes as it bagged the trophy for Best Picture - Drama.
Fellow nominees in the category included ‘Killers of the Flower Moon’, ‘Maestro’, ‘Past Lives’, ‘The Zone of Interest’ and ‘Anatomy of a Fall’.
‘Oppenheimer’ is a biographical thriller film starring Cillian Murphy as J. Robert Oppenheimer, the American theoretical physicist credited with being the "father of the atomic bomb" for his role in the Manhattan Project — the World War II undertaking that developed the first nuclear weapons.
The film, based on the 2005 biography ‘American Prometheus’ by Kai Bird and Martin J. Sherwin, chronicles the career of Oppenheimer, with the story predominantly focusing on his studies, direction of the Manhattan Project during World War II and his eventual fall from grace due to his 1954 security hearing.
The official X handle of the Golden Globes congratulated the team and wrote: “Best Picture - Drama goes to Oppenheimer! "
The 81st Golden Globe Awards are currently underway at the Beverly Hills, California.
Actor Cillian Murphy won the trophy for Best actor – drama for his portrayal of J. Robert Oppenheimer, the American theoretical physicist credited with being the "father of the atomic bomb" for his role in the Manhattan Project—the World War II undertaking that developed the first nuclear weapons.
Cillian Murphy edged out Bradley Cooper for ‘Maestro’, Leonardo DiCaprio for ‘Killers of the Flower Moon’, Colman Domingo for ‘Rustin’, Andrew Scott for ‘All of Us Strangers’ and Barry Keoghan for ‘Saltburn’.
The official X handle congratulated the actor and wrote: “Congratulations to Cillian Murphy in Oppenheimer on your WIN for Best Male Actor – Motion Picture – Drama! ”
The 81st Golden Globe Awards are currently underway at the Beverly Hills, California.
Follow us on: Facebook, Twitter, Google News, Instagram
Join our official telegram channel (@nationalherald) and stay updated with the latest headlines
Published: 08 Jan 2024, 12:41 PM