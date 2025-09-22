'Homebound’ made us more socially aware: Vikas Jethwa and Ishaan Khatter

'Homebound' helped actor Vishal Jethwa embrace his true identity while Ishaan Khatter said the film made him realise that he had a responsibility to be socially aware.

The film, directed by Neeraj Ghaywan, follows the story of a childhood friendship between a Muslim (Khatter) and Dalit (Jethwa) who chase a police job that promises them the dignity they have long been denied due to their surnames. It stars Khatter, Jethwa and Janhvi Kapoor in lead roles.

Jethwa said the film confronts a crucial issue in India: the societal judgment tied to language proficiency. “In India, those who don’t know how to speak English face this challenge. We feel left out when we are put in the spot where one needs to speak in fluent English, we feel scared because people judge you by your class.

"If you can speak English well, then you belong to a certain class and if you speak in Hindi, you are looked at with a certain perspective even though you maybe equally talented or deserving," the actor said at the press conference in Mumbai on Monday, 22 September.

Jethwa recalled his personal struggles with English fluency and how it made him scared and excluded in certain circumstances. “I’m not like this (who could speak fluent English), I didn't have that upbringing and life experiences. My parents could not afford good education for me but did whatever they could and it’s because of that I’m sitting here. If I would have been a cool dude and classy, then maybe I wouldn't have been part of this film, or our film would not have gone to the Oscars,” he added.

Ghaywan encouraged Jethwa to remain grounded and said, “In reality whatever you’re from within, that is what you’re and that is why we chose you and we will never leave that.”

Khatter recounted Jethwa's ability to articulate his thoughts about the film at both Cannes International Film Festival and Toronto International Film Festival, where he received applause for speaking passionately in Hindi.