How welcome is the 'Bollywoodisation' of India’s film fests?

How pertinent is the presence of Bollywood A-listers, or the practice of promoting their new releases, in the country’s esteemed film festivals during this time of the year? It’s a question that begs to be asked again after a rather farcical opening ceremony of the 29th Kolkata International Film Festival (KIFF) on Tuesday, 5 December.

Barely 10 days earlier, Arvind Sinha, a Kolkata-based documentary filmmaker and jury chairman of the non-feature segment of the Indian Panorama section at the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) 2023 in Goa kicked up a storm about the so-called 'Bollywoodisation' of India's film festivals. In a hard hitting interview to the Times of India, the multiple Swarna Kamal winner said taxpayers’ money should not be used to create launchpads to promote the films of someone like Karan Johar, given the resources at his disposal.

Expressing strong reservations about the manner in which opening ceremonies of such festivals are conducted, Sinha said: ‘’Its opening isn’t, or wasn’t, supposed to be a copy of popular or frivolous award programmes, which are a dime a dozen in Bollywood and elsewhere.’’ Strong remarks these, given the global reach the Mumbai film industry enjoys as the largest producer of films on an annual basis.