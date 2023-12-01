Ranveer Singh honoured at Red Sea film festival, thanks Johnny Depp in speech

Actor Ranveer Singh received a career honour for his contribution to cinema at the third edition of the Red Sea International Film Festival and thanked "master of transformation", Hollywood actor Johnny Depp, in his acceptance speech.

The Indian actor was one of the three recipients of this year's Honorary Yusr Awards at Saudi Arabia's Jeddah-based film gala, which opened on Thursday. Hollywood actor Diane Kruger and Saudi actor-writer Abdullah Al-Sadhan were the other two personalities to be honoured with the award.

Hollywood star Sharon Stone presented Singh with the honour. In his speech, Singh expressed his admiration for Depp, who was also present at the opening ceremony.

"I'm going off-script for a moment here. Wow, one of my screen idols is in the house. Ladies and gentlemen, Mr Johnny Depp. My good sir, I have followed your work since Edward Scissorhands and What's Eating Gilbert Grape.