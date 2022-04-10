'I am not the Juhi I used to be'

Rishi Kapoor, as a co-star, was somewhat special for Juhi Chawla. Their connect went back to ‘Bobby’, long before she made her debut in Bollywood. Their last film together, ‘Sharmaji Namkeen’, premiered on Amazon Prime Video on March 31 and has since struck an emotional chord with the audience. Here’s why 'Bobby' clips, gurukul education and seeing Aryan and Suhana Khan, along with her own daughter Jhanvi Mehta, is special for Juhi Chawla.

What are your earliest memories of Rishi Kapoor?

I was in school when Bobby released. The film was a huge hit and soon the market was flooded with Bobby dresses, Bobby shoes and even Bobby hair clips. I went to school wearing Bobby clips in my hair. (Laughs) That was my introduction to Rishi Kapoor.

Back then, I had never imagined that one day I would get to work with him, in so many films, including his last one, Sharmaji Namkeen, which is such an honour and a privilege. It was only a couple of days back that I finally realised that I will now never be on a set with Chintuji (Rishi Kapoor) again, which is such a tragedy because he was one of my most fun co-stars.

When did you see him in person for the first time?

It was at the music launch of Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak. He was the chief guest, the big star, while Aamir (Khan) and I were nobodies. So, we went and stood next to him. (Laughs) That was the only way we would get clicked and featured in newspapers.

Your last film together, ‘Sharmaji Namkeen’, has struck an emotional chord with the audience since it premiered on Amazon Prime Video on March 31. It’s like one of Hrishikesh Mukherjee’s slice-of-life films.

Yes, people are enjoying the film, for Chintuji, and because Sharmaji is a character you can connect with. Pehle aise bahut films bantithi, they are still remembered for their little ‘moments’, but we hadn’t seen one in a while.

To be honest, even I am surprised by the reactions because we weren’t sure how people would accept Paresh Rawal and Rishi Kapoor playing the same role. But I’m getting texts from even people who don’t normally react, it’s like divine intervention, Chintuji orchestrating things for us from up there.