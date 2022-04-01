Sharmaji Namkeen: Magical masalas / Sweet Delight

What can one say of a film that begins with an image of hot samosas and neat pineapple pastries and goes on to dwell on any and every lip-smacking, artery-clogging dish from the Capital, be it the humble rajma chawal or inimitable chhole bhatoore, the tangy dahi bhalle, cool rabri kulfi or the ubiquitous momos (sorry, dimsums)? Cooking up a veritable storm on screen is none other than Rishi Kapoor in a most winsome posthumous appearance as Sharmaji, the man who mixes magic with masalas in rustling up something as basic as arbi aka taro or colocasia.

I was struck by how most of the significant cooking scenes in Hitesh Bhatia’s delightful debut feature Sharmaji Namkeen have fortuitously been done by Kapoor himself. And he seems effortlessly invested in and excited about the spread he lays out on the table or eats himself, quite like the foodie he is supposed to have been in real life.

Paresh Rawal gamely steps in to fill the shoes of Kapoor, does the scenes which couldn’t be completed due to his demise to create a unique jugalbandi on screen—two actors interpreting one character in their own unique way. You are well aware of this fact—as one of them walks into the scene while the other walks out from the previous—but never distracted by it, the enjoyment of the film isn’t lessened because of it. Ranbir Kapoor’s message at the start of the film is also simple and straight from the heart, amiable, rather than cloying that it could very well have become.