Book Review: 'What We Know About Her' is steeped in memory, social commentary and Carnatic music

There is something about a novel that is partly set in the present time and part in a bygone era, the parts about the bygone era told through letters exchanged between the characters from that era. I feel closer to the narrator, in that the narrator – in the present day as me – knows about that bygone era only as much as I do, trying to piece together that bygone era from those letters.

Krupa Ge’s second book and her first novel, What We Know About Her, is a piecing together of events from the past to speak of an issue which will bear contemporary relevance no matter in which era one speaks about it, whether in the 1940s – like how Ge’s novel does – or in the 2020s—all thanks to the patriarchy that we have nurtured, upheld, suffered, and, yet, internalised.

Ge’s novel begins with a dispute between Yamuna (the narrator of the novel) and her mother over the ancestral home in Chengalpattu that belonged to Yamuna’s maternal grandfather who was settled in Varanasi at the time Yamuna narrates this novel. In the first few pages, I learnt that Yamuna’s mother had succeeded in having her father bequeath the house to her, much to Yamuna’s chagrin as she was the default caretaker of that house for her parents lived in Chennai. Moving between three places, Ge’s novel is more than just a mother-daughter drama though. The Her in the novel’s title is Lalitha, Yamuna’s grandaunt who was a noted, albeit controversial, Carnatic vocalist in the 1940s, whose life this novel attempts to piece together.