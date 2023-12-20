I have never ever supported censorship: Prakash Jha

Stating that the society is "far stronger" than a few individuals who certify movies, filmmaker Prakash Jha on Wednesday denounced censorship of movies or web shows but said these should be made "responsibly".

In an interview with PTI, the acclaimed director stressed that the freedom to tell a story is available in both mainstream theatres and OTT (over-the-top), but it has to be made in an "engaging manner" for people to watch.

"I have never ever supported censorship. Because societies are far stronger than a bunch of individuals who decide as to what the society has to watch," he added.

Without naming any, Jha said contents showing violence or sex are being watched by the public in cinema halls even though those are duly certified.

"The society goes and makes those films successful. Now, why don't you censor the society? Put a censor on the society, can you do that? So, the society will decide as to what it wants to see. And I agree with that," he said.

Asked if OTTs give more freedom in making a film on a contentious subject as it does not face any physical attack like those exhibited in cinema halls, Jha said one can take freedom in every possible manner or in any medium.