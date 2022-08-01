I have only scratched the surface: Masaba Gupta on acting

"Every episode is like a love letter to some girl, boy, man or woman, who may have had an unresolved issue that they may have forgotten about 10 years ago. The show is no longer a slice of my and my mum's life anymore. It's a slice of every person's life that you may have known at some point," added Masaba Gupta.



According to the Mumbai-based actor-designer, people always want to watch something that makes them feel good.



"That's what the show is. It's a really beautiful dress that you want to put on on your worst day and you will land up feeling better," she said.



Like season one of "Masaba Masaba" had the song 'Aunty Kisko Bola Bey?' featuring Neena Gupta calling out ageism, season two has 'I'm Your King', a spirited funky rap song with Masaba Gupta.



'I'm Your King' is an apparent homage to American pop star Beyonce's blingy and larger-than-life music videos championing women power.



Composed by Somesh Saha and Bengaluru-based rapper Irfana, the single allowed the actor to live her longtime "pop star dream".



"It was my dream to be like Jennifer Lopez and Beyonce. I had so much fun doing the rap. I'm somebody who thoroughly enjoys dance, I wish I could do a little bit more of it. The whole undertone of the song is that women are born queens, but you can also be king. And that's also the underlying message of the whole season," said Masaba Gupta.



The second season of "Masaba Masaba" is directed by Sonam Nair and showrun by Ashvini Yardi of Viniyard Films.