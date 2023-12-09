"I share my birthday with the very strong, no-nonsense Sonia Gandhi": Shatrughan Sinha on turning 77

Shatrughan Sinha embarked on his acting journey in 1968, marking a lengthy career. He acknowledges that choosing to be an actor was an irreversible decision:

“When I decided to be an actor, it was like a final plunge. I believe one has to excel in one or all three of the following spheres of activity: sports, education and cinema. If you can’t excel in all three, at least excel in one of these. I succeeded in one. I became an actor. And I wanted to be the best. If I was a singer, I’d want to be Mohammed Rafi or Kishore Kumar."

Thanking all his fans, supporters and friends, Sinha says, "I don't believe in celebrating my birthday or in having a party. I am happy about the way things have turned out in my life. My daughter's career is also doing well. Otherwise, what is so special about a birthday at this age? It's an occasion to share your happiness with loved ones.”

Still, any birthday wishes? "I want those close to me to be healthy and happy. And I want the nation to be rescued from the clutches of corruption."