"I share my birthday with the very strong, no-nonsense Sonia Gandhi": Shatrughan Sinha on turning 77
The Bollywood veteran talks about his own political aspirations and reflects on a 55-year cinematic journey
Shatrughan Sinha embarked on his acting journey in 1968, marking a lengthy career. He acknowledges that choosing to be an actor was an irreversible decision:
“When I decided to be an actor, it was like a final plunge. I believe one has to excel in one or all three of the following spheres of activity: sports, education and cinema. If you can’t excel in all three, at least excel in one of these. I succeeded in one. I became an actor. And I wanted to be the best. If I was a singer, I’d want to be Mohammed Rafi or Kishore Kumar."
Thanking all his fans, supporters and friends, Sinha says, "I don't believe in celebrating my birthday or in having a party. I am happy about the way things have turned out in my life. My daughter's career is also doing well. Otherwise, what is so special about a birthday at this age? It's an occasion to share your happiness with loved ones.”
Still, any birthday wishes? "I want those close to me to be healthy and happy. And I want the nation to be rescued from the clutches of corruption."
Sinha, or 'Shatru-ji' as the industry calls him, had a bit of a hard struggle to get where he is as an actor, but he says, “At that time, it didn’t seem like a struggle. It was a process I was prepared to go through. I started with bit roles in Sajan and Gambler. They were cameos. But they made a big impact. I did a number of villains’ roles, which were very successful.”
For the first time, with Sinha, the audience applauded when the villain triumphed over the hero, a unique occurrence. “Yes, that too happened," he smiles. "Then I made a successful switchover to heros' roles in my dear friend Subhash Ghai’s Kalicharan and Vishwanath."
And then he switched out roles entirely! "Cinema was now a habit rather than a challenge," Sinha says. "I got restless, and came into politics to bring a smile on people’s faces."
Shatruji is also proud of sharing his birthdate with Congress leader Sonia Gandhi: “I share my birth date with the very dignified, strong and no-nonsense Mrs Sonia Gandhi. I want to wish her good health and peace of mind.”
