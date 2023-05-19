'Right To Administration': Shatrughan Sinha on The Kerala Story ban

Shatrughan Sinha has been travelling nonstop. I finally cornered the affable forthright actor-politician for his comments on the controversial film The Kerala Story about the alleged Islamic conversion of Hindu women in Kerala.

Never known to mince words Sinha says, “Firstly, let me make it very clear that I haven’t seen The Kerala Story. I’ve been so busy travelling that I have not yet seen my own daughter's (Sonakshi SInha) series Dahaad. Having said this, I would also like to say that I’ve always stood up for the freedom of expression. I firmly believe that every individual has the right to say what they want to, but not at the cost of a state’s law and order. If a film poses threat to the peace of the state then there should be a curb on that freedom.”