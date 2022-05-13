Important to strike a balance with social media exposure, says actor Siddharth

Actor Siddharth has been a part of numerous projects but has never essayed the role of a content moderator, which incidentally is his next performance in Disney+ Hotstars upcoming series - Escaype Live. Sharing details about his character in his OTT debut project, Siddharth spelt out his own views on social media as well.



"I play a content moderator in Escaype Live. It's a character that enables you to see the world of Escaype through him and his ambitions and motivations. As far as social media is concerned in today's world, it's important to strike a balance to its exposure. Excess of anything is bad. And in today's time, people need to have more real interactions as compared to virtual gratification. The internet is a make-believe place which mirrors your real life. An individual needs to be as careful as one can be."