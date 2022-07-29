India's first independent drama thriller series 'Pehla Chakravyuh- Chalava' to stream on YouTube

Science fiction and fantasy genre studio, DK Films, is taking a step into the mass entertainment sector. The studio is coming up with what it calls "India's first independent drama thriller series"- Pehla Chakravyuh - Chalava.

Created and directed by Dushyant Kapoor, the series seems to have a simple premise but with many different nuances and sub-layers. A police officer, with a team of constables, embarks on a road journey to shift a prisoner to another jail.