India's first independent drama thriller series 'Pehla Chakravyuh- Chalava' to stream on YouTube
Created and directed by Dushyant Kapoor, the series seems to have a simple premise but with many different nuances and sub-layers
Science fiction and fantasy genre studio, DK Films, is taking a step into the mass entertainment sector. The studio is coming up with what it calls "India's first independent drama thriller series"- Pehla Chakravyuh - Chalava.
Created and directed by Dushyant Kapoor, the series seems to have a simple premise but with many different nuances and sub-layers. A police officer, with a team of constables, embarks on a road journey to shift a prisoner to another jail.
The series' titular character is this prisoner- who calls himself Chalava (illusion). Sourav Gautam, who is from Delhi, is playing the character of Chalava. Even with high security, he ends up out-witting the police officers and killing them.
The series plays around the themes of black magic, superstition, and promises to be a thriller full of suspense and boasts of a talented cast.
Dushyant Kapoor is an Indian filmmaker, producer, and creator best known for Mahakaal, Suitboy, and Boom.
The series will stream on the studio's YouTube channel from August 3.
Click here to join our official telegram channel (@nationalherald) and stay updated with the latest headlines