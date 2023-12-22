India's official Oscar entry '2018' fails to make it to final 15

Malayalam film "2018: Everyone is a Hero", India's official entry in the international feature film category at the 2024 Academy Awards, is out of the Oscars race.

The Jude Anthany Joseph-directed film failed to make it to the shortlist of 15 films for the category, which was announced by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (AMPAS) on Friday, 22 December.

Jonathan Glazer's historical drama "The Zone of Interest" (UK), Denmark's "The Promised Land", starring Mads Mikkelsen, and "Perfect Days" from Japan are being billed as the frontrunners of the category.

The shortlist also includes “Amerikatsi” (Armenia), “The Monk and the Gun” (Bhutan), “Fallen Leaves” (Finland), “The Taste of Things” (France), “The Teachers’ Lounge” (Germany), “Godland” (Iceland), “Io Capitano” (Italy), “Totem” (Mexico), “The Mother of All Lies” (Morocco), “Society of the Snow” (Spain), “Four Daughters” (Tunisia) and “20 Days in Mariupol” (Ukraine).

Films from 88 countries were eligible in the category. The shortlisted movies will advance to the next round of voting.

"2018", starring Tovino Thomas in the lead, was announced as India's official entry for the 96th Oscars in September this year. The movie narrates the story of the devastating Kerala floods in 2018.