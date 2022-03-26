International Emmys to bar Russian programmes from competition

In support of Ukraine, the executive committee of the International Academy of Television Arts and Sciences have announced that it will bar all programmes from Russia from this year's International Emmy Awards competition.



"This follows the previously announced action of suspending memberships, as well as all formal affiliations with Russia-based companies," the organisation said in a statement released on Friday, reports 'Variety'.



According to the International Academy, that means any programme that meets the following criteria is ineligible and, if already submitted, will be withdrawn: "All programmes produced by and/or co-produced with Russia-based companies," as well as "all programmes originally made for a Russian-owned channel, network, or streaming platform."



The org had previously released a statement on March 1 that "in support of Ukraine, the International Academy of Television Arts & Sciences suspended the memberships of all Russian individuals, as well as all formal affiliations with Russia-based companies."