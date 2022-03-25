Oscar Trivia: Genesis of the 'neglected' categories

Never out of controversies, the Oscars this year have decided not to live telecast the awards for eight categories. Instead, these awards will be given before the actual ceremony, and the winners’ speeches will be edited into the live telecast.

Unlike the Oscars, we decided to give these important categories their due, and took a dive through their history, to bring a few highlights for you. Read on!

Film Editing: The first time a film got this award was in 1934 at the 7th Academy Awards Ceremony. The film was Eskimo. Over the years, iconic films like The Pride of the Yankees (1942), The Sound of Music (1965), Rocky (1976), Star Wars (1977), Forrest Gump (1994), Titanic (1997) and Slumdog Millionaire (2008) have won this prestigious award. Interestingly, a total of four film editors hold the record for winning this award thrice, out of whom Michael Kahn has also been nominated the most number of times. Kahn ultimately won the award for Raiders of the Lost Ark (1981), Schindler’s List (1993) and Saving Private Ryan (1998).

Sound: Established in the very first year itself, this award was given to the Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Studio Sound Department, Douglas Shearer for The Big House. Films like West Side Story (1961), My Fair Lady (1964), Jaws (1975), All the President’s Men (1976), Back to the Future (1985), Braveheart (1995), Pearl Harbor (2001) and Inception (2010) went on to win the award for the Best Sound. Interestingly, it was only in 1969 that this award started going to the technicians who worked on these films, before that it was awarded to the sound department of the film studio.