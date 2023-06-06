Interview: Jigna Vora on ‘Scoop’, her incarceration, acquittal, and her attempts to rebuild her life

Filmmaker Hansal Mehta's debut web-series Scoop released on Netflix on June 2. Inspired by Jigna Vora’s memoir Behind Bars In Byculla: My Days In Prison, it follows the life of a crime reporter who became entangled in the crime she was investigating — ultimately leading to her incarceration.

Subhash K Jha speaks to Jigna Vora on her thoughts about Scoop, her incarceration, acquittal, and her attempts to rebuild her life.