Irfan Pathan mourns co-star and renowned Tamil actor Robo Shankar
Shankar's sudden demise on Thursday at the age of 46 plunged the entire Tamil film industry in gloom
Former Indian cricketer Irfan Pathan on Friday condoled the death of well known Tamil actor Robo Shankar, whose sudden demise on Thursday plunged the entire Tamil film industry in gloom. On his X timeline, Pathan wrote, "Heartbroken to hear about Robo Shankar’s passing. Gone too soon. My condolences to his family."
Pathan made his acting debut in the Tamil film industry with the film Cobra, of which Robo Shankar was also a part. Earlier on Friday, scores of top stars and politicians including Tamil Nadu deputy chief minister Udhayanidhi Stalin and Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam president Vijay condoled the death of the comedian and actor.
Shankar — better known by his stage and screen name Robo Shankar — passed away in Chennai on Thursday at the age of 46. He had collapsed suddenly on set during filming, was rushed to a private hospital, and treated in the Intensive Care Unit, but could not be saved and is believed to have breathed his last at about 8.30 pm. He had previously been undergoing treatment for a complex abdominal condition.
His sudden departure left Tamil cinema and his vast fan base in deep sorrow. He is survived by his wife Priyanka and daughter Indraja, who appeared in the film Bigil alongside actor Vijay.
Shankar was celebrated for his versatility as a comedian and actor. Among his most memorable roles were performances in Maari with Dhanush, Irumbu Thirai with Vishal, and Vellainu Vandhutta Vellaikaran starring Vishnu Vishal. His journey from mimicry and television to well-appreciated roles in films marked him as a distinct presence in Tamil cinema.
Veteran actor Kamal Haasan was among the first to offer tribute. In a poignant Tamil poem he shared, Kamal Haasan reflected: 'Robo Shankar. Robo is just a pseudonym. In my dictionary, you are a human. Therefore, my younger brother. So, will you just leave me and go? You left, your job is done. My job remains unfinished. You left tomorrow for us. Therefore, tomorrow is ours.'
Actors Simran and Karthi also mourned his loss. Simran wrote: “Deeply saddened by the passing of Robo Shankar. A talent that brought smiles to millions. You will be missed. Prayers and strength to his family during this difficult time. Om Shanti.”
Karthi, expressing regret over lifestyle deterioration impacting health, noted: “A great talent gone too soon. My deepest condolences to his family and fans.”
Actor-politician Thalapathy Vijay offered his condolences, saying: “I am shocked and saddened to hear the news of my friend Robo Shankar’s sudden passing. He has earned a unique identity from the small screen to the silver screen with his sense of humour. He is a gentleman who treats everyone with love. I express my deepest condolences to his bereaved family and friends. May his soul rest in peace.”
Tamil Nadu chief minister M.K. Stalin expressed grief over the loss, saying that Shankar had entertained people through both cinema and television and that his humour had touched many lives.
Nainar Nagendran, BJP’s Tamil Nadu state president, offered his deepest condolences, describing Shankar’s comedic talent as unique and lauding how he brought joy to thousands, helping them forget their worries. He called his death a “great loss not only to the film industry but also to his fans.”
Senior BJP leader Tamilisai Soundararajan also shared her sympathy, expressing her deepest sympathies with the film fraternity and the actor’s family, and appealed to fellow artistes to pay heed to their health.
