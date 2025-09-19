Irfan Pathan mourns co-star and renowned Tamil actor Robo Shankar

Former Indian cricketer Irfan Pathan on Friday condoled the death of well known Tamil actor Robo Shankar, whose sudden demise on Thursday plunged the entire Tamil film industry in gloom. On his X timeline, Pathan wrote, "Heartbroken to hear about Robo Shankar’s passing. Gone too soon. My condolences to his family."

Pathan made his acting debut in the Tamil film industry with the film Cobra, of which Robo Shankar was also a part. Earlier on Friday, scores of top stars and politicians including Tamil Nadu deputy chief minister Udhayanidhi Stalin and Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam president Vijay condoled the death of the comedian and actor.

Shankar — better known by his stage and screen name Robo Shankar — passed away in Chennai on Thursday at the age of 46. He had collapsed suddenly on set during filming, was rushed to a private hospital, and treated in the Intensive Care Unit, but could not be saved and is believed to have breathed his last at about 8.30 pm. He had previously been undergoing treatment for a complex abdominal condition.

His sudden departure left Tamil cinema and his vast fan base in deep sorrow. He is survived by his wife Priyanka and daughter Indraja, who appeared in the film Bigil alongside actor Vijay.

Shankar was celebrated for his versatility as a comedian and actor. Among his most memorable roles were performances in Maari with Dhanush, Irumbu Thirai with Vishal, and Vellainu Vandhutta Vellaikaran starring Vishnu Vishal. His journey from mimicry and television to well-appreciated roles in films marked him as a distinct presence in Tamil cinema.