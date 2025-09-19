When the music fell silent: Remembering Zubeen Garg
Garg was in Singapore to participate in the three-day North East Festival when tragedy struck
There are some voices that seem destined never to fade, voices that rise above the noise of the world and lodge themselves deep in the soul of a people. For Assam, that voice was Zubeen Garg. His sudden passing on Friday, at just 52, has left not only a silence where his songs once soared but also a void in the cultural life of an entire generation.
Garg was in Singapore to participate in the three-day North East Festival when tragedy struck. While scuba diving, he experienced breathing difficulties and was rushed to Singapore General Hospital. Despite urgent medical attention, he was declared dead in the intensive care unit around 2.30 pm IST. His death, confirmed by festival organisers, has been met with shock and sorrow across the country.
Rising to prominence in the 1990s, Garg became much more than a playback singer. His versatility allowed him to move seamlessly across languages and genres, yet it was his instinctive ability to channel the emotions of his audience that cemented his place in people’s hearts.
His Bollywood breakthrough came with the soulful hit Ya Ali from the film Gangster (2006), a track that remains etched in the popular imagination. Other enduring national hits such as Jaane Kya Chahe Mann from Pyaar Ke Side Effects (2006) followed.
In Assam, his contributions were even more profound, with iconic songs such as Mayabini Ratir Xur and Anamika becoming anthems of their time. Garg was also a respected actor and filmmaker, leaving his mark with Assamese films like Mon Jai and Mission China, which won acclaim for blending popular cinema with cultural pride.
In his final Instagram post, Garg left a video telling fans about the Singapore event, and inviting those who could to attend.
Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma led tributes to the singer, calling him “one of Assam’s favourite sons”. In a statement, Sarma reflected on the impact Garg had made, noting: “Zubeen’s voice had an unmatched ability to energise people and his music spoke directly to our minds and souls. He has left a void that will never be filled. Our future generations will remember him as a stalwart of Assam’s culture, and his works will inspire many more talented artists in the days and years to come.”
Out of respect, the chief minister announced the cancellation of election-related events in the Bodoland Territorial Region, where he had been campaigning. He also spoke of Garg’s personal warmth and generosity, saying his compassion for people would be remembered as deeply as his music.
Across political lines and social circles, expressions of grief have poured in. Assam Congress president and Lok Sabha deputy leader Gaurav Gogoi described Garg as “the pride of every Assamese”, adding that his death is “an irreparable loss for the entire music world and a personal loss for every Assamese”. His words echoed the sentiments of countless fans who saw in Garg not merely a singer but a cultural beacon.
Equally, he was admired for his humanitarian spirit. Garg did not keep himself apart from the public; his connection with people was genuine, direct and unvarnished. That bond, perhaps, is why his passing feels like the loss of a family member to so many.
Now, as Assam mourns, it is left with silence where once there was song. Yet within that silence, echoes remain: of a voice that stirred the soul, of a man whose art and humanity were inseparable, of a life that ended too soon but left behind a legacy that will never dim. Zubeen Garg’s music will continue to resonate across generations — an eternal refrain of love, loss and belonging.
With PTI inputs
Follow us on: Facebook, Twitter, Google News, Instagram
Join our official telegram channel (@nationalherald) and stay updated with the latest headlines