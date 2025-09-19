When the music fell silent: Remembering Zubeen Garg

There are some voices that seem destined never to fade, voices that rise above the noise of the world and lodge themselves deep in the soul of a people. For Assam, that voice was Zubeen Garg. His sudden passing on Friday, at just 52, has left not only a silence where his songs once soared but also a void in the cultural life of an entire generation.

Garg was in Singapore to participate in the three-day North East Festival when tragedy struck. While scuba diving, he experienced breathing difficulties and was rushed to Singapore General Hospital. Despite urgent medical attention, he was declared dead in the intensive care unit around 2.30 pm IST. His death, confirmed by festival organisers, has been met with shock and sorrow across the country.

Rising to prominence in the 1990s, Garg became much more than a playback singer. His versatility allowed him to move seamlessly across languages and genres, yet it was his instinctive ability to channel the emotions of his audience that cemented his place in people’s hearts.

His Bollywood breakthrough came with the soulful hit Ya Ali from the film Gangster (2006), a track that remains etched in the popular imagination. Other enduring national hits such as Jaane Kya Chahe Mann from Pyaar Ke Side Effects (2006) followed.

In Assam, his contributions were even more profound, with iconic songs such as Mayabini Ratir Xur and Anamika becoming anthems of their time. Garg was also a respected actor and filmmaker, leaving his mark with Assamese films like Mon Jai and Mission China, which won acclaim for blending popular cinema with cultural pride.

In his final Instagram post, Garg left a video telling fans about the Singapore event, and inviting those who could to attend.