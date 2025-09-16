Robert Redford, Oscar-winning actor, director and indie patriarch, dies at 89

Robert Redford, the Hollywood golden boy whose wavy blond hair and easy charm made him one of the most bankable stars of the 1970s, and who later reinvented himself as an Oscar-winning director, political activist and pioneering force for independent film, died Tuesday at his home in Sundance, Utah. He was 89.

“Robert Redford died at his home at Sundance in the mountains of Utah — the place he loved, surrounded by those he loved,” his publicist, Cindi Berger, said in a statement. No cause of death was provided.

Redford’s career spanned six decades, beginning with his breakthrough in the 1960s and soaring into superstardom in the following decade. He was the earnest political hopeful in The Candidate (1972), the crusading journalist Bob Woodward in All the President’s Men (1976), and the romantic lead opposite Barbra Streisand in The Way We Were (1973). In 1981, he won the Academy Award for directing Ordinary People, the searing family drama that also claimed the best picture Oscar.

Though his matinee-idol looks made him one of the most desired leading men of his generation, Redford worked consistently to outpace the limitations of his image. He sought unglamorous roles, supported socially conscious projects and lent his celebrity to liberal causes, including environmental protection and Native American rights. “I never wanted to be a pretty boy,” he once remarked. “I wanted to do work that mattered.”

His versatility on screen was remarkable. He embodied rugged frontiersmen, such as the trapper in Jeremiah Johnson (1972); suave con men, as in The Sting (1973); and even a Marvel double agent in Captain America: The Winter Soldier (2014). He played opposite some of the greatest actresses of his era, including Jane Fonda, Meryl Streep and Natalie Wood.