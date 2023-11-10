Irrfan’s son body doubled for his father in this film

Irrfan Khan's son, Babil, made a surprise cameo portraying his father in 'Qarib Qarib Singlle' which turned 6 years old on 10 November.

Speaking on the same, director Tanuja Chandra said, “We used Babil as a body double, and in an extreme wide shot too. He was assisting the Director of Photography when Irrfan wanted him to go through the grind and requested our DP for it. We just needed him to just sit in the cab that goes under the train on the bridge overhead. We made Babil wear his clothes and sit in the car. He was a great substitute.”

Speaking of the charming romcom about two mismatched travelers, Tanuja says, “It’s been 6 years since the release of Qarib Qarib Singlle and I still receive with utter regularity, messages of love for the film and for Irrfan. It’s a film that has become more loved over time and that fills my heart with joy.”