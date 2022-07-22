Isha Koppikar spotted shooting with Sanjay Dutt
Isha Koppikar was spotted recently on the sets of a show with Sanjay Dutt and it has taken us down the memory lane when the duo set chemistry goals in their past movies
Isha Koppikar and Sanjay Dutt have given us some very beautiful movies in the past. Seeing them together will be joyful and exciting for all as they were an unforgettably iconic jodi.
Isha says, "I cannot reveal much about the shooting but coming back together with Sanjay Dutt is great. We have some pretty good memories and an understanding of each other so it make it easier for shooting. "
Isha gave us some unbelievable performances in the past and now is making us curious as to what is next on her plate with Sanjay Dutt.
