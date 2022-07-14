'Ranveer Vs. Wild with Bear Grylls' delivers 6.7 million views

About the success of Ranveer Vs. Wild With Bear Grylls, he says, “I have started to believe that people rather enjoy seeing me in my own persona/off-screen persona, though if you ask me, I am most comfortable playing characters in movies, and big-screen cinema remains to be my main focus. That said, I am grateful that the OTT platform has offered me the opportunity to endear myself to and entertain my beloved audience.”

Ranveer Vs. Wild With Bear Grylls is already one of the most viewed shows of the week. It got 6.7 million views. It is being reported that the last time a Netflix show made it to the most-watched shows list was She S2, with 2.8 million views in the last week of June. Kapil Sharma: I’m Not Done Yet on Netflix got around 3 million views in its first week.