It drives me mad how liberal people are about violence and prudish about sexuality: Lanthimos

Critics have described his latest film Poor Things as a weird sex comedy, and filmmaker Yorgos Lanthimos says incorporating intimate scenes in the movie was "never an issue" for him.

The award-winning director said it was baffling how the industry was "prudish" about sex but liberal about violence.

"For me, that aspect was never an issue. Sex in movies, or nudity — I just never understood the prudishness around it. It always drives me mad how liberal people are about violence and how they allow minors to experience it in any way, and then we’re so prudish about sexuality," Lanthimos told the New York Times.

Poor Things is based on Scottish writer Alasdair Gray's novel of the same name, and is set in the Victorian era.

The film's plot narrates the story of Belle Baxter, played by Emma Stone, a young woman brought back to life by an eccentric but brilliant scientist, Dr Goodwin Baxter (Willem Dafoe). Eager to experience the world, Belle runs off with Duncan Wedderburn (Mark Ruffalo), a debauched lawyer, and travels across continents.

Filming sex scenes was "just very intimate" and even lacked a boom operator for sound to keep the set as closed as possible, added Lanthimos.