Jacqueline Fernandez & Badshah come together for Pepsi's latest anthem

Talking about the number, Bollywood star, Jacqueline Fernandez, said, "Our generation is all about owing everything with confidence and self-belief be it their opinions, their choice of clothes or their career choices. I am super thrilled to be a part of Pepsi's new summer anthem which takes this philosophy forward and in style - with a jaw-dropping number which is sure to take on the music scene by storm. The song is effortless, peppy and extremely relatable. The dance steps, the music, the colours and the costumes all come together to add to the perkiness of the song. I cannot wait for my fans to dive into this SWAG experience."



Ace Bollywood Director, Ahmed Khan said, "This new summer anthem is a supercool dance number that perfectly reflects today's generation e uninhibited, confident and full of swag. We have showcased this very attitude in the music video. I had an absolute blast working with Jacqueline and Badshah and that fun translates on screen. I can't wait to showcase the magic we have created yet again with Pepsi."