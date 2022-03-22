Jake Gyllenhaal, Lizzo, Jerrod Carmichael to host 'SNL' in April

The Academy Award-nominated actor next stars in 'Ambulance', coming to theatres the day before he hosts the show. Cabello will join him that night, making her second appearance as 'SNL' musical guest. The Grammy-nominated artist's highly anticipated new album, 'Familia', will be released April 8.



For the April 16 show, Lizzo will be a first-time 'SNL' host and second-time musical guest. The Grammy winner stars in the competition series 'Watch Out for the Big Grrrls', premiering March 25 on Prime Video.