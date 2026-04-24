'Jana Nayagan' leak: Film editor suspended over rule violations

The Southern India Film Editors’ Association (SIFEA) on Friday suspended film editor Pradeep E. Raghav, citing violations of union bylaws and his alleged failure to prevent the online leak of the Vijay-starrer Jana Nayagan.

In a statement issued after an emergency executive committee meeting on 17 April, SIFEA said the decision followed deliberations over multiple complaints against Raghav. The committee — comprising senior editors and office-bearers — found that he had repeatedly hired non-union assistants across projects, including on Jana Nayagan, in contravention of long-standing union rules designed to protect employment conditions for registered members.

The association also addressed the piracy controversy that has overshadowed the film’s release. While it stopped short of holding Raghav directly responsible for the leak, SIFEA said the editor had acknowledged “negligence” that contributed to the breach.

“The association has a responsibility to prevent such undesirable incidents in the future… If this trend continues, the very functioning of the industry is at risk,” the statement, signed by president V. Gopikrishna and general secretary N.B. Umashankarbabu, said.