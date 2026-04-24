'Jana Nayagan' leak: Film editor suspended over rule violations
SIFEA cites use of non-union assistants and admitted ‘negligence’ as industry grapples with recurring leak crises
The Southern India Film Editors’ Association (SIFEA) on Friday suspended film editor Pradeep E. Raghav, citing violations of union bylaws and his alleged failure to prevent the online leak of the Vijay-starrer Jana Nayagan.
In a statement issued after an emergency executive committee meeting on 17 April, SIFEA said the decision followed deliberations over multiple complaints against Raghav. The committee — comprising senior editors and office-bearers — found that he had repeatedly hired non-union assistants across projects, including on Jana Nayagan, in contravention of long-standing union rules designed to protect employment conditions for registered members.
The association also addressed the piracy controversy that has overshadowed the film’s release. While it stopped short of holding Raghav directly responsible for the leak, SIFEA said the editor had acknowledged “negligence” that contributed to the breach.
“The association has a responsibility to prevent such undesirable incidents in the future… If this trend continues, the very functioning of the industry is at risk,” the statement, signed by president V. Gopikrishna and general secretary N.B. Umashankarbabu, said.
The episode underscores a familiar faultline in the south Indian film industry, where strong craft unions coexist uneasily with evolving production practices. Producers and senior technicians have increasingly leaned on smaller, flexible teams — often including non-union workers — to meet tight schedules and budgets, a shift unions argue undermines both job security and professional standards.
At the same time, piracy remains a persistent and costly threat. Big-ticket releases, particularly star-driven Tamil films, are frequent targets for leaks within hours — sometimes minutes — of release, raising questions about security protocols during post-production, where editors and their teams handle sensitive footage. Industry bodies have repeatedly warned that even minor lapses at this stage can have outsized consequences.
SIFEA said Raghav’s suspension takes immediate effect, with the association withdrawing all cooperation during this period. It has also urged affiliated unions across the film industry to back the action, framing it as necessary to uphold discipline and deter future violations.
Raghav, known for his work on several high-profile Tamil projects, now finds himself at the centre of a case that reflects two of the industry’s most pressing anxieties — labour protections and digital piracy — colliding at once.
With PTI inputs
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