Tamil film icons condemn ‘Jana Nayagan’ leak, demand tougher action
Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan and Suriya call for stricter laws and faster enforcement to protect film industry livelihoods
Icons of the Tamil film industry Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan and Suriya have strongly condemned the unauthorised online leak of Jana Nayagan, the much-anticipated political thriller starring Vijay, calling for stricter anti-piracy laws and swift action against those responsible. The film surfaced illegally online on Friday, 10 April, sparking widespread anger across the industry and raising fresh concerns about digital piracy.
Rajinikanth expressed shock and disappointment over the leak, urging film bodies and authorities to respond firmly. In a social media post, the veteran actor stressed that such violations undermine the creative ecosystem and harm thousands of workers associated with filmmaking. Calling for decisive intervention, he appealed to the government to take strict action against those involved in the unauthorised circulation of the film. “Such crimes must not be allowed to continue,” he said.
Kamal Haasan highlighted the broader structural issues that, he argued, often create conditions that allow piracy to flourish. The actor pointed to the prolonged certification process faced by Jana Nayagan, which has reportedly been locked in a legal dispute with the Central Board of Film Certification for several months. According to Haasan, delays in regulatory clearance can weaken theatrical prospects and increase the vulnerability of films to illegal distribution.
“Piracy is beyond politics — it threatens the work of hundreds of artists, technicians, producers, exhibitors and theatre owners,” Haasan said, emphasising that the issue affects the entire film value chain. He called for faster certification timelines, stronger enforcement mechanisms and real-time takedowns of pirated content to safeguard creative labour and financial investments.
Actor Suriya described the leak as “heartbreaking and unfair”, urging audiences not to watch or share pirated versions of the film. Stressing the importance of respecting the effort behind major productions, he appealed to viewers to support cinema through legitimate channels. “I stand with my friends and condemn the act — it’s unforgivable,” he said, adding that the leak had reduced the passion of an entire team to a moment of loss.
The leak has come at a critical juncture for Jana Nayagan, which has been mounted on a large scale by KVN Productions and has generated considerable anticipation among audiences. The incident has prompted several prominent figures from the film industry to rally in support of the makers. Among them, actor Chiranjeevi also urged fans to refrain from consuming pirated material and to watch the film legally in theatres upon release.
According to sources associated with the production, civil as well as criminal proceedings are being initiated against individuals and networks involved in the illegal distribution of the film. Industry bodies are also expected to intensify discussions on strengthening technological safeguards and legal frameworks to curb piracy.
The controversy has once again brought attention to the growing challenge posed by online piracy, particularly for big-budget films whose commercial success depends heavily on theatrical revenue. Filmmakers and artists have increasingly called for coordinated action involving governments, digital platforms and enforcement agencies to ensure stronger protection of intellectual property and creative work.
With agency inputs