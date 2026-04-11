Tamil film icons condemn ‘Jana Nayagan’ leak, demand tougher action

Icons of the Tamil film industry Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan and Suriya have strongly condemned the unauthorised online leak of Jana Nayagan, the much-anticipated political thriller starring Vijay, calling for stricter anti-piracy laws and swift action against those responsible. The film surfaced illegally online on Friday, 10 April, sparking widespread anger across the industry and raising fresh concerns about digital piracy.

Rajinikanth expressed shock and disappointment over the leak, urging film bodies and authorities to respond firmly. In a social media post, the veteran actor stressed that such violations undermine the creative ecosystem and harm thousands of workers associated with filmmaking. Calling for decisive intervention, he appealed to the government to take strict action against those involved in the unauthorised circulation of the film. “Such crimes must not be allowed to continue,” he said.

Kamal Haasan highlighted the broader structural issues that, he argued, often create conditions that allow piracy to flourish. The actor pointed to the prolonged certification process faced by Jana Nayagan, which has reportedly been locked in a legal dispute with the Central Board of Film Certification for several months. According to Haasan, delays in regulatory clearance can weaken theatrical prospects and increase the vulnerability of films to illegal distribution.