Chennai: When the silver screen becomes a battleground

During Pongal in Tamil Nadu, everyday politics no longer announces itself from a party office, a secretariat corridor or a rally ground dusted with flags. It begins in the darkness of a cinema hall. Outside theatres, firecrackers burst before dawn, milk is poured on towering cut-outs, slogans echo with ritual familiarity, and the crowd that assembles already knows what it wants to believe.

What unfolds on the screen before them is not merely a film. It is a dress rehearsal, a collective act of remembering and anticipating, a reminder that in Tamil Nadu, cinema has long been the first ballot.

That is how Tamil Nadu has always done politics.

This Pongal, the argument was about what two films carried into the public imagination and what they sought to awaken. Parasakthi released in theatres after weeks of controversy, censor cuts and political sparring. Jana Nayagan, widely understood as actor Vijay’s farewell to cinema before he plunges fully into politics, was scheduled for release a day earlier, then abruptly postponed.

Between one film that arrived carrying the weight of history and another that did not arrive but refused to disappear from conversation, the Pongal box office became a political metaphor, with the upcoming Assembly election hovering as an unspoken subtext.

Tamil cinema has rarely been apolitical, but there are moments when it decisively alters the course of public life. The release of the original Parasakthi in 1952 was one such rupture.

Written by a young M. Karunanidhi at a time when mythologicals dominated the screen, the film shattered pieties and replaced them with a searing social critique. Religion was interrogated, caste hierarchy exposed, gender injustice confronted and Brahminical authority dragged into public debate. Audiences who entered theatres expecting reverence walked out unsettled, even angered, forced to question inherited beliefs.