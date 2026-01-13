I&B ministry’s move to block Jana Nayagan attacks Tamil culture: Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday accused the Centre of attempting to block the release of Vijay-starrer Jana Nayagan, calling it “an attack on Tamil culture” and asserting that Prime Minister Narendra Modi would never succeed in suppressing the voice of the Tamil people.

Rahul Gandhi’s remarks came a day after the producer of Jana Nayagan approached the Supreme Court challenging an interim order of the Madras High Court, which stayed a single-judge directive directing the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) to grant the film clearance.

On 9 January, a division bench of the Madras High Court stayed the order passed by justice P.T. Asha, which had directed the CBFC to immediately issue the censor certificate. The decision has left the fate of the film — widely publicised as actor-turned-politician Vijay’s final movie before his full-fledged political entry — in limbo.

In a post on X, Rahul Gandhi wrote, “The I&B Ministry's attempt to block Jana Nayagan is an attack on Tamil culture. Mr Modi, you will never succeed in suppressing the voice of the Tamil people.”