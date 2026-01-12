CAG report on PMKVY puts scheme under Congress fire

The Congress party has escalated its criticism of the Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana (PMKVY), describing it as deeply flawed and pointing to significant discrepancies in the Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG) performance audit covering 2015–22.

At a press conference in New Delhi, former IAS officer and current Congress member Kannan Gopinathan said the audit lays bare systemic failures, weak oversight and questionable data — raising questions about the scheme’s effectiveness in delivering real skills and jobs to Indian youth.

PMKVY, launched in July 2015 under the Centre’s broader Skill India mission, aimed to provide industry-aligned skill training and certification to millions of young Indians. Despite large outlays — with reports citing roughly Rs 10,000 crore spent over seven years — Congress and Gopinathan argue that the scheme’s implementation has been plagued with data integrity issues and weak verification mechanisms.