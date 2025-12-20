One scam, many schemes: What CAG reports reveal about systemic data fraud

When Rahul Gandhi addressed a press conference in the first week of November, alleging large-scale manipulation of votes in the Haryana Assembly elections, it was widely seen as a serious indictment of the Election Commission. At the time, however, few suspected that similar patterns of irregularities were embedded across multiple government departments.

That suspicion gained substance on Saturday when The Indian Express reported on major lapses in the implementation of the Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana (PMKVY). The findings were not the result of the newspaper’s own investigation but were drawn from a Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) report tabled in Parliament two days earlier. The report echoed many of the anomalies Rahul Gandhi had highlighted weeks ago in voter list.

In his November press conference, Gandhi had pointed out that a single photograph—belonging to a Brazilian model—was used for 223 different voters in Haryana’s electoral rolls. PMKVY may not have gone so far as importing foreign faces, but it appears to have embraced the same practice of repetition: identical photographs were found attached to multiple beneficiaries.

Just as the Election Commission had entered “house number 00” as the address for thousands of voters, PMKVY records show glaringly fabricated bank details. In numerous cases, beneficiaries’ bank account numbers were listed as “11111111111” or a string such as “1234567…”. Some entries contained just a single digit. Altogether, 12,122 account numbers were recorded against 52,381 beneficiaries.

According to the CAG, 94.53 per cent of beneficiaries under PMKVY 2.0 and 3.0 had no valid bank account details on record—either zero was entered or the field was marked “N/A”. This raises serious questions about the disbursement of funds under a scheme that promises payments ranging from Rs 2,200 to Rs 12,000 per trainee, with an average payout of Rs 8,000.

With a total budget of Rs 14,450 crore, PMKVY aimed to skill 1.31 crore youth. While certificates have been issued to 1.1 crore individuals, the financial component tells a different story. The CAG found that 34 lakh beneficiaries are yet to receive any money.