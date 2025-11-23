Tamil Nadu is celebrating a different centenary

On a warm afternoon in a semi-rural primary school in Viralimalai, a village surrounded by rocky hillocks in Tamil Nadu’s Pudukkottai district, nine-year-old Mahalakshmi sits under a tamarind tree, her steel plate warm against her knees. The kitchen staff ladles out steaming rice, sambar and a mild vegetable curry as the children chatter softly. When the headmistress signals the start of the meal, the courtyard fills with laughter and clinks of metal. What looks ordinary is, in fact, living proof of one of Tamil Nadu’s greatest social revolutions.

The state’s Nutrition Meal Scheme — not to be confused with the Centrally sponsored Midday Meal Scheme (now renamed PM Poshan) — began in the mid-20th century as a modest government experiment, and has since grown into a comprehensive programme of fortified meals, eggs, fresh vegetables and, more recently, breakfast support from the M.K. Stalin government.

Educators say this is the most tangible expression of the Self-Respect Movement’s central demand that dignity must be material and equality a lived reality every day.

The headmistress, a veteran teacher, says the meal is the truest leveller she has seen in her career. Children from landless Dalit households, small OBC farms and migrant families eat together; there’s no hierarchy, no unease in the air. She says the programme defeats hunger and quietly rejects caste barriers. For her, this is the most authentic segue from Periyar’s radical dream.

How the ‘Self-Respect Movement’ rewired Tamil society

The centenary of the Self-Respect Movement invites a return to its origins. In the early decades of the 20th century, Tamil society was marked by suffocating caste hierarchies, Brahminical dominance in education and administration, and religious rituals that told millions they were inferior by birth.