Once on different paths, Congress, DMK now on same team for nation’s welfare: Stalin
DMK chief, whose ties with the Gandhi family date back decades, grew notably emotional while describing his relationship with Rahul Gandhi
In a display of warmth that transcended political rhetoric, Tamil Nadu chief minister and DMK president M.K. Stalin on Monday, 27 October, reaffirmed his party’s ideological and emotional bond with the Congress, saying the two once-divergent forces now march together “for the country’s welfare and unity”.
Speaking at a wedding ceremony in Virudhunagar — the home turf of fiery Congress politics — Stalin struck a tone both personal and political. “It is true that the DMK and Congress once treaded different paths,” he said, pausing for effect, “but today, for Tamil Nadu’s growth and India’s unity, we walk on the same road — bound by shared ideals and mutual respect.”
The DMK chief, whose ties with the Gandhi family date back decades, grew notably emotional while describing his relationship with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.
“I have not addressed other political leaders as ‘brother,’” Stalin said with a smile, “but I do so with Rahul because he treats me as his elder brother. Whenever he calls — whether over the phone or in person — he says, ‘My dear brother.’ I can never forget that affection.”
Stalin said their bond was not one of convenience or coalition arithmetic but a “relationship rooted in ideology and mutual faith.” “This is not just a political friendship,” he declared, “it is a shared vision — one that resonates across the country.”
The Tamil Nadu CM’s remarks come at a time when both the DMK and Congress are working to consolidate the INDIA bloc’s footing in southern India, with their alliance often held up as a model of cohesion within the opposition camp.
Reiterating his belief that the unity of like-minded parties was crucial for India’s democratic future, Stalin said, “The understanding and ideological relationship between these two movements will secure the country’s tomorrow.”
Amid applause and smiles, Stalin turned briefly from politics to poetry, blessing the newlyweds and urging them to “give your children beautiful Tamil names” — a symbolic nod to the DMK’s cultural pride and linguistic legacy.
The evening thus became more than a celebration of union — it was, in many ways, a reaffirmation of a political partnership forged in trust, affection, and a shared dream of an inclusive India.
With PTI inputs
