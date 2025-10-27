Once on different paths, Congress, DMK now on same team for nation’s welfare: Stalin

“I have not addressed other political leaders as ‘brother,’” Stalin said with a smile, “but I do so with Rahul because he treats me as his elder brother. Whenever he calls — whether over the phone or in person — he says, ‘My dear brother.’ I can never forget that affection.”

Stalin said their bond was not one of convenience or coalition arithmetic but a “relationship rooted in ideology and mutual faith.” “This is not just a political friendship,” he declared, “it is a shared vision — one that resonates across the country.”

The Tamil Nadu CM’s remarks come at a time when both the DMK and Congress are working to consolidate the INDIA bloc’s footing in southern India, with their alliance often held up as a model of cohesion within the opposition camp.

Reiterating his belief that the unity of like-minded parties was crucial for India’s democratic future, Stalin said, “The understanding and ideological relationship between these two movements will secure the country’s tomorrow.”

Amid applause and smiles, Stalin turned briefly from politics to poetry, blessing the newlyweds and urging them to “give your children beautiful Tamil names” — a symbolic nod to the DMK’s cultural pride and linguistic legacy.

The evening thus became more than a celebration of union — it was, in many ways, a reaffirmation of a political partnership forged in trust, affection, and a shared dream of an inclusive India.

