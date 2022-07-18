Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck get legally wedded in Las Vegas

"Last night we flew to Vegas, stood in line for a license with four other couples, all making the same journey to the wedding capital of the world," Lopez shared.



The singer went on to say that they "Barely made it to the Little White Wedding chapel by midnight," and concluded her newsletter with sweet enthusiasm writing, "Stick around long enough and maybe you'll find the best moment of your life in a drive through in Las Vegas at twelve thirty in the morning in the tunnel of love drive through, with your kids and the one you'll spend forever with.



Love is a great thing, maybe the best of things "and worth waiting for". She signed the letter as "Mrs. Jennifer Lynn Affleck."



The news of Lopez and Affleck's engagement first broke in April. In an edition of 'On the JLo', the singer and actress shared a teary-eyed video for her fans while sporting a green diamond engagement ring.



She wrote: "Saturday night while at my favourite place on earth (in a bubble bath), my beautiful love got on one knee and proposed."