Jewish org asks Prime Video to take down ‘Bawaal’, says Auschwitz not a metaphor

"Hitler is used as a metaphor in the movie for human greed, with the main protagonist, saying to his wife: 'We’re all a little like Hitler, aren’t we’?" “Auschwitz is not a metaphor. It is a quintessential example of man’s capacity for evil", said Rabbi Abraham Cooper, SWC Associate Dean and Director of Global Social Action.

"By having the protagonist in this movie declare that ‘Every relationship goes through their Auschwitz’, Nitesh Tiwari, trivialises and demeans the memory of 6 million murdered Jews and millions of others who suffered at the hands of Hitler’s genocidal regime," Cooper said.

If the filmmaker’s goal was to gain PR for the movie by reportedly filming a fantasy sequence at the Nazi death camp, he has succeeded, he added.

“Amazon Prime should stop monetising 'Bawaal' by immediately removing this banal trivialization of the suffering and systematic murder of millions of victims of the Nazi Holocaust,” he said in the statement.

PTI reached out to Prime Video and Tiwari for comment but they did not respond.