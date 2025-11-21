JLo, Trump Jr, Bolly stars at wedding of NRI industrialist's daughter in Udaipur

Udaipur is preparing for its own budget-friendly Ambani moment, as one of India’s most extravagant destination weddings of the year takes over the City of Lakes. Global celebrities — including Jennifer Lopez and Donald Trump Jr. — are flying in for the wedding of Netra Mantena, daughter of US-based pharmaceutical industrialist Raju Ramalinga Mantena.

Mantena, chairman and CEO of Ingenus Pharmaceuticals, runs operations across the US, Switzerland and India. With degrees in clinical pharmacy and computer science, he’s equally known for his flair: in 2017, he famously donated a Rs 8-crore, 28-kg gold garland to the Tirupati Balaji temple. So yes, a four-day palace-hopping wedding tracks perfectly with his brand of devotion and décor.

Netra Mantena has largely stayed out of the spotlight — until this wedding promptly spotlighted her. Her groom, Vamsi Gadiraju, is a tech entrepreneur: co-founder and chief technology officer of Superorder, a startup that builds software for multi-location restaurants. A Columbia University graduate, he is bringing a dash of startup sheen to the pharma-dynasty glitz.

The couple will tie the knot in a celebration stretching from 21 to 24 November, a schedule ambitious enough to require its own Gantt chart.

Bollywood royalty — Hrithik Roshan, Ranbir Kapoor, Shahid Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit, Kriti Sanon, Jacqueline Fernandez — will join around 600 guests who have cleared their calendars for this marathon of ceremonies.

Meanwhile, Trump Jr. arrives on Friday, 21 November, escorted by US security agencies who have swept through Udaipur with the seriousness of people preparing for a defence summit.