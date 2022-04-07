Jr NTR on 'RRR' sequel: There needs to be a conclusion to this story too

South star Jr NTR has said there should be a sequel to SS Rajamouli's blockbuster "RRR", much on the lines of the filmmaker's hit franchise "Baahubali".

Rajamouli's latest period action drama, featuring Jr NTR and Ram Charan, has so far reportedly minted Rs 1000 crore at the global box office.

This is the filmmaker's third consecutive blockbuster after "Baahubali: The Beginning" and its sequel, "Baahubali: The Conclusion".

During a special event to celebrate the film's success on Wednesday, Jr NTR said fans' demand for a sequel is fair.

"I'm pretty sure that if he doesn't make (a sequel), you're going to kill him for sure. He needs to make 'RRR 2', there needs to be a conclusion to this also! I was speaking to a journalist and I don't know how but I said 'RRR' franchise. So, hopefully it becomes true. He should make 'RRR 2,'" the actor told reporters.