Box-office does a turn-around

Looking back at the first three months of 2022, the box office clearly made a dramatic turn-around thanks mainly to one money spinner which proved to be the greatest box offfice of all times.

History has been made in Vivek Agnihotri’s The Kashmir Files, not only because it brought to light a sorry sordid chapter of Indian history, but also because it accrued the volume of revenues that no Hindi film can boast of. Made at a cost of Rs 6-7crores, The Kashmir Files has so far collected Rs. 280 crores at the turnstiles, and still counting.

Vivek Agnihotri says he is not counting. “I am not really into profits and losses. Even if The Kashmir Files was not such a box office success, I would make the films that I want to make and notthe films that I am expected to.”

Vivek is happy for his producer Abhishek Aggarwal who has overnight become a rival producer to the likes of Sajid Nadiadwala.

Speaking of Nadiadwala, his Bachchan Pandey released in March 2020 was completely steamrollered by The Kashmir Files, his second flop in a row after Tadap, and it’s time for the producer to do some soul-searching on the sensitive subject of "What Audiences Want".