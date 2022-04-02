‘Parenting’ from behind the lens: Cinematographer Sudeep Chatterjee talks about 'Gangubai Kathiawadi'

And while some may think of Bhansali as a tough taskmaster, Chatterjee feels that every day he has spent with the filmmaker on set has made him grow as a cinematographer. He smiles, “Sanjay is perhaps the most democratic director I’ve worked with. He makes sure all of the decisions on the set are extremely mutual. And he makes sure that the potential he sees in you is extracted.” This means that on most days, the team is pushed to work beyond what they think they are capable of, which just makes the whole project more beautiful, shares he.

Then does all of this make a cinematographer’s job more creative, or is it more technical? It’s a mix of both. For instance, during the shooting, the cinematographer needs to take a call on whether the scene requires a wide-angle shot because it needs to show the bigger picture, or whether it requires a close-up to focus on the emotions of the protagonist.

Interestingly, the whole shoot of Gangubai Kathiawadi happened indoors. Chatterjee explains, “We decided to create an outdoor set, but it was all covered so it became an indoor shoot, which meant that the whole film needed to be shot in artificial lighting.” This posed a huge challenge to the crew as the lighting needed to be shifted and managed with each take.

This, says Chatterjee, was the hardest technical and creative choice made in the film. It isn’t easy creating the illusion of daylight on a set where there is no source of natural light while also playing with shadows and different light angles. Chatterjee says, “I always try to be cautious so that in my attempt to dramatise, I do not lose the element of realism.”

Another challenge was recreating the Mumbai where Gangubai lived. Coming to the rescue of the team, the director shared with them a lot of insight into the kind of architecture and places he saw growing up in Mumbai, that eventually helped shape the film set.