Kamal Haasan wishes Mani Ratnam on birthday: A master inspiring the next generation

Superstar Kamal Haasan on Friday penned a heartfelt note for Mani Ratnam on the filmmaker's 67th birthday, calling him a "doyen of Indian cinema who has touched the hearts of millions through his art".

The two cinema legends are set to collaborate for a new film, which will mark their first project in 35 years since 1987's action-drama Nayakan.

"If one were to count life by the happiness that they create around them and if age is calculated by the friends around you, my dear #ManiRatnam you are going to be a much older man today! "A doyen of Indian Cinema who has touched the hearts of millions through his art and one who transformed dialogues into a lovely visual experience," Haasan, 68, tweeted alongside a picture with the celebrated filmmaker.