Ponniyin Selvan 2: Don’t try this at home without guidance

Ponniyin Selvan 2

Rating: ** ½

Mani Ratnam’s sprawling visually plush two-part Ponniyin Selvan has ended. I say this with a sigh of relief. The downpour of plot twists and torrent of characters, all abiding by no fixed law of existence, left me exhausted, in a good way.

Where but in Mani Ratnam’s epic excursion would you get such a torrent of events? It is as though the Gods have conspired to lay bare a treasury of lost events from a time when dynasties fought their battles with the sword and didn’t mind squandering their might in a game of thorns plucked from man’s(and in this case woman’s) very basic need to possess what is rightfully not theirs.

From the cornucopia of characters it is Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s Nandini, the Queen designate whose hunger for power is matched by her anger at the loss of love , which stands out. Aishwarya looks every inch the regal presence she is meant to. She is not just right visually, she also imbues her enigmatic character with a supple and subtle sensuality.

Sadly the other female characters who had a strong presence in Part 1, like Trisha and Aishwarya Lekshmi are reduced to mere props. Sobhita Dhulipala barely gets a word in edgewise, and I am not complaining.