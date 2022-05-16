Kamal Haasan's 'Vikram' trailer promises more BO action from down South

Helmed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, "Vikram" is being theatrically released on June 3 and later streamed on Disney+ Hotstar. The film, which is unrelated to the one released in 1986 with the same title and Kamal in the lead role, has a stellar star cast led by Vijay Sethupathi and Fahadh Faasil. The trailer promises a triangular face-off in terms of action and histrionics pitting the three accomplished actors against each other.