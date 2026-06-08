Kangana says she once worked 'below her intelligence'. What changed?

Two decades after her film debut in Gangster, actor-MP Kangana Ranaut is feeling reflective.

Speaking to PTI while promoting her latest film Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata, the actor recalled a difficult phase after the success of Fashion (2008) when, despite critical acclaim, meaningful work remained elusive. "I knew that I was working below my intelligence," she said of the period, adding that she took up projects because survival, not fulfilment, was the priority.

It is a striking quote. Not least because it invites a question Ranaut perhaps did not intend to raise.

If the years immediately after Fashion represented a period when she was not getting the opportunities she believed her talent deserved, what are audiences to make of the years since?

There was a time when Ranaut's confidence seemed fully justified. Between major box-office successes such as Fashion, Queen and the two Tanu Weds Manu films, she established herself as one of Hindi cinema's most distinctive performers. Her rise was built not on conventional glamour but a combination of unpredictability, vulnerability and screen presence that few contemporaries could match.

Yet the past decade has produced a curious disconnect between Ranaut's self-belief and her results.

A succession of ambitious projects have failed to revive the commercial and critical heights of her peak years. Dhaakad, the 2022 action thriller mounted on a reported budget of more than Rs 90 crore, ended its theatrical run with a worldwide gross of just around Rs 3.5 crore, making it one of the biggest commercial disasters in recent Hindi cinema.