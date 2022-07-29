Karan Johar: No one can afford a movie like 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham' today

He said: "No one can afford a movie like 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham' today. Getting one actor in a frame is so expensive, imagine six of them. It is a pity because it will be such a big treat to the viewers to see so many actors in one frame. I hope, wish and pray that it happens."



He added: "Economically it is tough, but we should get the phenomena of multi-starrers back as the audience will get more for the price of one."