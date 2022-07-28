Ananya Panday candidly reveals her latest crush on Disney+ Hotstar’s Koffee With Karan Season 7
In the fourth episode of Koffee With Karan Season 7, superstar Vijay Deverakonda, appears with his co-star, Ananya Panday
It isn’t everyday that you get to hear your favourite stars spill the beans on their love interests, close friendships and the way to their heart. But Disney+ Hotstar’s Koffee With Karan Season 7 is making it happen week after week!
In its fourth episode, superstar Vijay Deverakonda, appears with his co-star and celebrated actress, Ananya Panday. Both their contrasting yet enigmatic personalities shine through as the show’s iconic host, Karan Johar, makes them walk the talk surrounding heart, career and working with each other. Ananya Panday takes the conversation further with her direct and some not-so-direct revelation about her love life and interests.
“I am the most indiscreet person on this planet,” said the now confirmed to be single star on the show best known for dissolving the discretions of its guests. However, when notoriously quizzed about her last relationship with Ishaan Khatter and dating rumors with Kartik Aaryan, she eloquently denied dwelling in the past. For the star who has been fast rising the rungs of popularity ever since her debut in 2019. Her cryptic answer left her co-star and fans debating her links to the two well-known Bollywood heart throbs. However, it was not all disappointment for the fashion diva did let viewers know about her newest crush, when she revealed "I find Aditya Roy Kapur hot"!
But Ananya Panday did not come out of her shell to reveal her current love interest, despite the host's best efforts and Karan Johar finally hung his boots, saying, “Trust me, this doll can have a ball.” For now, fans will have to wait it out and see if finding someone hot can manifest into a relationship.
Click here to join our official telegram channel (@nationalherald) and stay updated with the latest headlines