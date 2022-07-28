Ananya Panday candidly reveals her latest crush on Disney+ Hotstar’s Koffee With Karan Season 7

It isn’t everyday that you get to hear your favourite stars spill the beans on their love interests, close friendships and the way to their heart. But Disney+ Hotstar’s Koffee With Karan Season 7 is making it happen week after week!

In its fourth episode, superstar Vijay Deverakonda, appears with his co-star and celebrated actress, Ananya Panday. Both their contrasting yet enigmatic personalities shine through as the show’s iconic host, Karan Johar, makes them walk the talk surrounding heart, career and working with each other. Ananya Panday takes the conversation further with her direct and some not-so-direct revelation about her love life and interests.