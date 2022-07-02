Karan Johar stirs the pot of entertainment for a brewing season 7 of 'Koffee With Karan'

The coffee is brewing, and the beloved couch is inviting some of India’s biggest stars as the versatile host Karan Johar is back with the all-new Season 7 of Hotstar Specials Koffee With Karan. Being an all-time favourite for over 18 years, the talk show has made headlines with superstar guests and intimate, fun conversations. Dropping new episodes every Thursday exclusively on Disney+ Hotstar, viewers will be on a whirlwind journey of getting up close and personal with celebrities starting July 7, 2022.

The trailer launched on Saturday showcases some of the talented actors who will be gracing the couch - Akshay Kumar, Anil Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Vijay Devarkonda, Samantha Prabhu, Shahid Kapoor, Kiara Advani to name a few, and the excitement keeps building as the season progresses further.

There is more to watch out for in this season, as Karan Johar opens each episode with a monologue on current events and trending conversations, belting the naughty and nice while introducing his guests. Along with its signature rapid-fire segment, new additions like Koffee Bingo, Mashed Up, and more will also be introduced, bringing viewers closer to their favourite stars.